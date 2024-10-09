Severe turbulence stops Dunedin flight landing

File photo: RNZ: Nate McKinnon

An Air New Zealand flight has been turned around after experiencing severe turbulence while trying to land in Dunedin.

Flight NZ681 between Wellington and Dunedin attempted to land twice but then turned back to the capital on Wednesday morning.

Were you on the flight? Email us

An airport announcement said it was due to severe turbulence and wind shear.

MetService has a strong wind watch in place for coastal areas of Dunedin and Clutha until five o'clock tonight for possible severe southwest gales in exposed places.

Air New Zealand has been contacted for comment.