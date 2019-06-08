SH1 reopens after crash near Mosgiel

A crash involving two cars blocked part of State Highway 1 near Mosgiel this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 4pm, near the intersection with Laws Rd.

Two St John ambulances attended the scene but all four people involved in the crash were uninjured.

NZTA are asking drivers to take care in the area and expect delays.

A detour was in place between Riccarton Rd E and Riverside Rd for approximately an hour but the road is now clear.