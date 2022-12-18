Sharing joy for a cause: festive home open to public

Theresa and Alan Smith are opening their home for a tour of their extensive collection of seasonal decorations. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Arriving at the home of Theresa and Alan Smith, you would be forgiven for thinking you were arriving at the home of Santa himself.

The pair have amassed an extraordinary Christmas-themed collection of enchanting ornaments, twinkling tinsel and glittering garlands.

During the festive season, their modest cottage in South Dunedin transforms into an awe-inspiring celebration of Christmas.

Bouncy jingles fill the air and every room in the house is a marvel of all things merry and festive.

Their three-car garage turns into a huge winter wonderland village in miniature, with a waving Santa travelling around on a steam train.

Mrs Smith said they had bought many collectors’ items from auctions as well as during overseas travel.

It has been a challenging year for Chris Butcher, Zoey Butcher (3) and Chauntel Wedlake since Zoey was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Since she was a child she had enjoyed Christmas as a magical time of year.

"We didn’t get a lot of stuff but I remember always the traditions, like mum would always play the organ and she would do baking, and we always had a family thing to decorate the tree."

Friends and family have enjoyed their annual displays, but this year for the first time the pair have decided to open their house to the public for a very special cause.

Earlier this year, their granddaughter Zoey Butcher was diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disorder called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

For the most severe type of the disorder, the average age of death is 13 months.

Zoe had type 3, which could leave her unable to walk, stand, write, swallow and so much more, Mrs Smith said.

A village of joy sparkles at the garage of Theresa and Alan Smith, of South Dunedin. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

"She is deteriorating slowly because the neuron disease that she has basically doesn’t feed the muscles, so slowly over time she is weaker and weaker."

Eight months ago when Zoey was first diagnosed with SMA, she loved to dance and muck around, Mrs Smith said.

"Now she sort of struggles to get up from the floor, so she looks like she is about 80 when she is trying to get up."

The goal of Mr and Mrs Smith was to raise some funds to help afford a house for their daughter Chauntel Wedlake and fiance Chris Butcher, who were at present living with Zoey in a sleepout in Auckland.

"We’ve sort of come up with some money to build them a wee 60sq m small house, a tiny house, but obviously they need things like ramps and that sort of stuff and the budget doesn’t stretch to all of that."

The Smiths’ home at 13 Cutten St, South Dunedin, is open to the public with a donation entry from 6.30pm to 10.30pm until Thursday next week.

