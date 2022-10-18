Shifting sand

Two Port Otago dredges (top left) gather and pump sand to Te Rauone Beach on the Otago Peninsula.

The sand nourishment is aimed at rehabilitating the beach, which has been prone to significant erosion in the past century.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Three breakwater groynes have been constructed and they are expected to trap sand that is pumped there through pipes.

Port Otago civil engineer and project lead Andy Pullar said the sand was collected from the edge of the harbour channel, where it was a suitable grain size. Two 21m-long piles were driven into the harbour to create a stable platform for pumping, he said.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-December.