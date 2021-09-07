From shorts and singlets to winter woollies

Talk about yo-yoing - the weather is seesawing from "shorts and singlets" temperatures to snowy winter woollies and back again this week.

Yesterday, temperatures hit nearly 20degC in Dunedin, but for tomorrow the MetService is forecasting a front with strong, cold southwesterlies to sweep across Otago and Southland.

The front is expected to bring rain to much of the region today and it is set to turn to heavy rain, thunderstorms and snow to 300m tomorrow in Dunedin, Clutha, Alexandra, Wanaka and Te Anau.

A MetService spokeswoman said the snow was likely to affect higher roads in the lower South Island, and she urged drivers to keep an eye on future road snow warnings.

In the far South, it was likely that westerly gales would become severe tomorrow and on Thursday.

As the front moved up the South Island, significant heavy rain was likely to fall in Fiordland, Southland and Clutha on Thursday, and in the Otago and Canterbury headwaters on both Thursday and Friday.

Northwest gales may become severe in Southland on Thursday and in Otago on Thursday and Friday, bringing temperatures back up to the high teens on the coastline again.

"Strong westerlies should affect much of the country on Thursday ahead of another front, followed by cold southwesterlies on Friday, and snow may again affect higher roads and passes of the South Island."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz