Signing for change

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Mosgiel resident Denise Gordon-Glassford signs a petition in George St yesterday calling for a nursing funding boost as part of a campaign by the nurses’ union.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation board members, Te Poare Māori board members, senior staff and delegates are visiting Southern towns this week to push for safe patient-to-nurse ratios across all sectors in health, from primary health to aged care.

The campaign is calling on the government to fund culturally appropriate nurse-to-patient ratios, citing a shortage of at least 4000 nurses.

The shortage is compromising patient care and causing staff burnout, the union warns.