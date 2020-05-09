Signwriters: work still steaming ahead

Work has been steady for Speedy Signs owner Adam Cullen (left) and staff member Cody Graves as Dunedin businesses prepare to open their doors. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

If you have been looking for a sign that Level 2 will bring a much-needed boost for businesses, a Dunedin firm has it.

Speedy Signs has been busy making signage for businesses preparing to open as Covid-19 restriction ease.

Owner Adam Cullen said the firm had done "a little bit" of essential signage during Level 4, before increasing work at Level 3 as more businesses started to open their doors.

Businesses with jobs already booked in before lockdown had decided to continue with them, which was a good sign they planned to stay operating, he said.

"We expected to lose maybe 20% or 30% of jobs, with businesses not running any more or holding off on their spending, but we didn’t lose one single job."

Many of the new signs were for businesses to outline the rules for their businesses and how they would be operating.

Speedy Signs was also producing plastic screens for reception desks and counters.

"I’d say that most businesses, until there’s a vaccine and who knows when that will be, will stay fairly careful."

He was anticipating another wave of demand once businesses knew when Level 2 would begin.

While things were picking up for his business, Mr Cullen said it had dropped prices for some businesses which were in a tougher position.

"There’s a lot of pain out there," he said.

daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz