Skink habitat allegedly ploughed

An East Otago farmer is under investigation after allegedly ploughing hundreds of hectares of tussock, a likely habitat for endangered endemic lizards, without consent.

Environmental group Forest & Bird was alerted to the probe in an anonymous letter last month.

Now, five weeks later, the Waitaki District Council says the investigation is continuing and it cannot provide details.

Conservation biologists say if the allegations are true, the loss of native biodiversity is "extremely disappointing and saddening".

Forest & Bird Otago Southland regional conservation manager Chelsea McGaw said she received a letter informing it that 350ha of native tussock was cleared from a Ramrock Rd station, near Waikouaiti, without consent.

A further 100ha was cleared within the council’s skink management area.

If true, it was a "huge" amount of significant habitat destroyed, she said.

"If it’s 350ha to 450ha, whether that’s through complete negligence, or ignorance, or whether it was done on purpose, I would still think that would be something they [the council] would be throwing the book at them over."

A man who answered a number listed on the farm’s website said he could not comment.

A council spokeswoman confirmed its regulatory staff were investigating the alleged clearance of a large area of vegetation in the Ramrock Rd area.

"However, as the investigation is still ongoing we are unable to provide further details at this stage."

Vegetation clearance rules were covered in the council’s district plan and any non-compliance was dealt with under the Resource Management Act (RMA).

Under the RMA the council had a legal duty to protect indigenous vegetation and habitats "and we know the biodiversity of our district is important to our residents", she said.

Enforcement action could range from warnings through to infringements, abatement notices and in the case of serious non-compliance, prosecution.

She said the council wanted to work with landowners and prosecution was "a last resort".

"We are currently involved in the prosecution of a property owner and contractor for illegal vegetation clearance in the Livingstone area.

"This prosecution along with the recent 2021 conviction of W.H. McAughtrie Farm Ltd, shows the WDC takes these matters seriously."

University of Otago conservation biologist Dr Jo Monks said there was definitely "very significant habitat" for the endangered grand skinks, Otago skinks and other lizards in the area.

"They’re both nationally endangered species that only occur in Otago and their range is pretty limited," Dr Monks said.

"There are green skinks in the area that are also endangered — and then there’s a whole bunch of other lizards as well.

"There’s korero geckos, McCann’s skinks, grass skinks, cryptic skinks."

The lizards were protected under the Wildlife Act and their habitat was protected under the RMA, she said.

Department of Conservation operations manager David Butt said Doc was not aware of the "activity or investigation".

