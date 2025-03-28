Slippery mishaps as Dunedin drivers slide on wet roads

A wet afternoon in Dunedin has been blamed for two car crashes involving multiple vehicles within ten minutes of each other.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to a crash at the intersection of Cavell and Cranley St, South Dunedin at 2.45pm yesterday after a car skidded in the wet and crashed into two cars.

The driver of a vehicle travelling up Cavell St hit the brakes but skidded because of the wet conditions and crashed into a car travelling the other direction.

That shunted the second car into a parked vehicle.

There were no injuries and the cars were towed from the scene.

Ten minutes later police were called to another two vehicle crash, this time in Lachlan Ave, North Dunedin.

One driver was stopped waiting for traffic to be able to turn when the vehicle behind them hit the brakes.

The wet conditions caused them to skid, and in an attempt to avoid the stationary vehicle, veered into the other lane.

‘‘Unfortunately, there was a vehicle travelling in the other lane and they crashed into this vehicle,’’ Sgt Lee said.

There were no reported injuries and the road was closed for a short time until the crashed car was able to be towed from the scene.

