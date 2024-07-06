Solution for homeless turned down

Aaron Lodge in Kaikorai Valley Rd, which had been touted as part of the solution to Dunedin’s homelessness problem. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich’s plans to use the semi-abandoned Aaron Lodge as a solution to the city’s homelessness problem appear to have been shuttered by the Housing Minister.

In correspondence released to the Otago Daily Times, Housing Minister Chris Bishop acknowledged Mr Radich’s concerns about reports of homeless people living in tents on the Oval, as well as the mayor’s aspiration to turn the Kainga Ora-owned Aaron Lodge site into a possible supported housing facility.

"I have been advised the [Aaron Lodge] site has significant issues that mean it is not a viable option for temporary or emergency supported housing.

"I am told the buildings do not comply with fulltime residential occupation requirements, and extensive upgrades would be needed to bring them up to standard."

Mr Bishop’s letter also said Aaron Lodge was not well located for temporary accommodation, as it lacked "local services required for a cohort of individuals with complex needs".

"Kainga Ora advises me that it has no objection to providing Dunedin City Council [DCC] with access to the site to complete further building and costing assessments, at your own cost."

The park was bought by Kāinga Ora for more than $4million less than three years ago. After being used as a supported isolation and quarantine (SIQ) facility, it has remained empty, gathering weeds and leaving the public wondering about its future.

Mr Radich said he was disappointed, but hoped there would continue to be discussions about the issue with Mr Bishop and other agencies.

"While it now appears that proposal is not supported, I am encouraged the minister is continuing to take a close interest in the plight of the homeless in Ōtepoti Dunedin.

"It’s vital we all work together to address these and other housing-related issues, and that’s the commitment Minister Bishop has given me."

Mr Radich said he expected dialogue between the DCC and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the Ministry of Social Development and Kainga Ora to continue, and that the DCC would be kept informed if the sale of Aaron Lodge became a preferred option.

"While this is not the instant outcome I had hoped for, especially as Dunedin’s winter temperatures bite, it’s encouraging the government has not closed the door to our homeless people.

"My job as mayor is to advocate for the needs of everyone in our community, and I’m committed to doing just that."

Mr Radich said the DCC’s focus remained on the Housing Action Plan, including working with a wide range of stakeholders to develop a multi-agency approach to homelessness in the city.

"The DCC also continues to offer funding to a variety of social agencies in Dunedin, including the Dunedin Night Shelter, and free hot showers at the Oval changing rooms on Sundays for those in need.

"The work of a wide range of other social agencies and organisations — from MSD to volunteer groups offering free food and bedding — is complementing these efforts.

"They all offer an invaluable service across our city, and I thank them for their efforts too."

Dunedin Night Shelter manager David McKenzie said he was disappointed, but not surprised by Mr Bishop’s response.

"There are buildings sitting there being unused in relatively good condition.

"But when you look at it from Kainga Ora’s contractual point of view; the costs are just out of a local community’s ability to manage.

Mr McKenzie said it would be "relatively easy from a lay perspective" to bring the building up to standard, but expensive.

"I couldn’t see the government wanting to pour money into it, but it’s still costing the taxpayer by having it just sit there."

Cosy Homes Trust chairman Aaron Hawkins was also disappointed.

"It’s always disappointing to see an initiative like this turned down, and for government-owned land not be put to good use.

"What it does tell us is that we can’t always rely on the government to save us. We need to work together as a city to come up with our own solutions."

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz