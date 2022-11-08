Specialist with a spray gun

The automotive world remains dominated by men, but for the past eight years Kyah Matthews has worked hard to carve out her place among them.

Now, the well-regarded automotive refinisher at Collision City Mosgiel says she has found another way to direct her talent with spray paint towards a more feminine pursuit.

"I’m a car painter by day ... and a spray tan artist at night," Ms Matthews, of Waihola, said.

In February she started K Tan, where she pampers her female clientele.

The two industries were "completely different" but she said the techniques used were the same.

Collision City Mosgiel owner Jason Bouzaid and the staff at her day job had welcomed her after she paid her dues at Bridgman Street Panelbeaters.

There was a time she found spray painting cars nerve-racking, but she learned from her mistakes and now loved her day job, Ms Matthews said.

The expectations remained high and there was "a lot of pressure on the final coat".

By day, Kyah Matthews paints cars. By night, she turns her talents with a spray gun on people. The Collision City Mosgiel automotive refinisher has started moonlighting as a spray tan artist. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

"To be honest, it’s kind of therapeutic," she said.

"It’s a place where I can put my headphones in, my earmuffs on, and I just get in the zone.

"When I paint, it feels like there is only one thing I am focused on."

The key to both painting cars and spray-tanning people was the preparation, she said.

At the automotive shop, they took in cars, sanded them down and primed them to prepare them for paint.

In her home-based and mobile startup business, it was up to her clients to exfoliate and shave ahead of their appointments, she said.

In that work, investing in her clients, making them feel acknowledged and comfortable was part of the preparatory work.

Collision City Mosgiel receptionist Taylor Bouzaid said she got a spray tan from Ms Matthews when K Tan opened in February and had been a repeat customer.

Later this month, she was entrusting Ms Matthews with her bridesmaids and herself for her wedding, Miss Bouzaid said.

