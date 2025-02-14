Speed cameras temporarily down across south

Photo: ODT

Some speed-safety cameras around the country, particularly in the Wellington and Otago, are temporarily out of action, as police hand them over to the NZ Transport Agency.

NZTA is taking over camera management, after a 2019 cabinet decision.

As part of that rollout, most fixed speed cameras in Wellington, and all of them in Otago and Southland have stopped issuing infringements - for now. Fines are still being given out from two fixed speed cameras in Wellington.

"Before cameras go live on our network, they go through a rigorous testing process," NZTA said. "Other organisations complete the tests and issue certificates."

Cameras will not issue infringements while in testing mode.

"Police are continuing to enforce speeds with officer-issued infringement notices."

Two Canterbury and four Auckland spot speed cameras were also being tested, bringing the total to 17 cameras across the country.

NZTA began scaling up the transfer of the speed cameras to its network in July 2024.

Twenty-five cameras, mostly in Auckland, along with a small number in Northland and Waikato, have been transferred to its network so far.

During the transfer period, the transport agency and police both issued infringement notices from different safety cameras.

NZTA will issue all notices from cameras, once the transfer was complete. They will also take over responsibility for mobile cameras from Police during 2025.

Sixty-two speed-safety cameras and 47 red-light cameras operate nationwide.

Wellington cameras removed, missing parts

Camera upgrades will also be done while cameras are being transferred to NZTA.

Wellington residents will notice that the city's highest-grossing speed camera, located at Ngauranga Gorge, has been temporarily removed for equipment upgrades and testing.

"We expect the camera to be operational again soon," said a transport agency spokesperson.

RNZ has also seen parts missing from a speed camera located on State Highway 1 at Thorndon.