'Speed a factor' in fatal Taieri crash

Police at the scene of the accident on Huntly Rd. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Speed is believed to have contributed to a crash which killed the male driver on the Taieri Plain, near Outram, last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

"Speed is believed to be a contributing factor," he said.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services responded to the crash in Huntly Rd, Woodside, about 7.20pm.

The crashed vehicle had rolled on its roof.

The road remained remained closed this morning and motorists were advised to use an alternative route.