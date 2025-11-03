Speedster allegedly punched cop, assaulted woman with knuckledusters

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly speeding, fleeing police, driving on the wrong side of the road, assaulting an officer, breaking into a home, and assaulting a woman with knuckledusters.

The 31-year-old man first spotted by police at 3.20am on Saturday as he was driving up Stuart St — on the wrong side of the road — at speeds over 100kmh.

The speed limit in Stuart St is 50kmh.

Police signalled for him to stop; however, he fled, and officers did not pursue the man due to safety concerns around the manner of his driving, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The man then sped up to Taieri Rd.

About 10 minutes later, police received a report that a man had broken into a woman’s home and was allegedly assaulting her.

When police arrived, they spotted the car he had been driving parked outside, and when they entered the property, he was standing over the woman throwing punches at her.

He was arrested, and a pair of knuckledusters used in the attack was taken off him.

While in the back of the patrol car and on the way to the central police station, the man punched one of the officers, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was charged with failing to stop, reckless driving, refusing requests for a blood sample, resisting police, assaulting police, assault with intent to injure, and committing burglary with a weapon.

Also on Saturday at 1.35pm, a 20-year-old man was driving his friend’s car when he sped down Castle St at 107kmh, police said — the speed limit for the area is 50kmh.

He overtook four vehicles in quick succession, and while speeding through the traffic lights, missed hitting multiple pedestrians.

The man was stopped by police, and was charged with dangerous driving.

His licence was suspended, and he received summons to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

At 9am in Main South Rd, East Taieri, on Sunday, a 21-year-old man was stopped by police after being spotted driving at 89kmh in a 60kmh zone.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg.

The man told police that he had been dropping a friend off at the airport, and had drunk a ‘‘box of beers’’ the night before.

He said he did not expect the alcohol to still affect him.

The man was issued with two infringement notices, one for speeding and one for driving with excess breath alcohol.

Two men over the weekend had their licences suspended after speeding down the Caversham Bypass.

On Friday night, a 23-year-old man was caught doing 134kmh in the area, and on Saturday, an 18-year-old was snapped driving at 122kmh — the speed limit for the area is 80kmh.

Both would be summoned to appear in court at a later date.

