SUBSCRIBERDunedinSpot the Scott: Seven granddaughters wander the same Dunedin school’s hallsGrandparents Trudy and Roly Scott, with their seven granddaughters all attending Queens High School (top row, from left) Maia, 17 and Lucie Scott, 15, (middle row, from left) Hannah Scott, 17, Elsie Munro, 16, Laura Scott, 14, and (bottom row, from left) Violet Munro, 14, and Olivia Scott, 13. Photo: Stephen JaquieryLaine PriestleyReporterThursday, September 24, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO