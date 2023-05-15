Sprinklers cause flooding at Meridian Mall

Firefighters are responding to reports of flooding at Dunedin’s Meridian Mall after sprinklers sprung a leak.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Dunedin City station responded to an alarm activation in the Meridian Mall about 2.35pm today.

A call was received reporting floods, the spokesman said.

When firefighters arrived they discovered the alarm was activated for several zones.

They requested a building fire response for the flooding and three further appliances were dispatched.

There had been workers at the site and it appeared sprinklers were being filled when they leaked, he said.

Crews were undertaking salvage work at the site, the spokesman said.

