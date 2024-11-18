Squeaking seesaws silenced

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A subcontractor completes minor adjustments on one of three seesaws in George St, Dunedin, to fix an ongoing squeaking issue.

A Dunedin City Council spokesperson said routine maintenance was also carried out while the issue was fixed.

The seesaws were under warranty and the work came at no cost to the council, the spokesperson said.

Earlier this year, the Otago Daily Times reported the seesaws had been the target of vandalism by Dunedin school pupils, resulting in a squeaking issue.