Thursday, 24 December 2020

St Clair families evacuated two years ago finally return

    ODT file photo
    The residents of five properties in the Dunedin suburb of St Clair can spend their first Christmas back in their homes since a slip forced their evacuation two years ago.

    Six homes in Motu St and Allandale Rd were evacuated after a half-metre-wide crack was found at an Allandale Rd property in mid-December 2018 following heavy rain.

    One property could be occupied soon after, but the five others were deemed uninhabitable until September this year.

    Dunedin City Council's building solutions manager Paul Henderson said the dangerous building notices were lifted following remediation.

    "The decision to resolve five of the notices follows remedial works and receipt of an updated geotechnical report, and meant residents could return to their homes," he said.

    "It was a long road and a distressing time for all the residents. We were pleased to see them able to return to their homes."

    The sixth amended notice remained in effect, though the house could be occupied, the council had not received an updated geotechnical report for the property and part of the yard remained a no-go area, Mr Henderson said.

    A section of sewer line in the area was also damaged by slips in December 2018, but was quickly repaired.

     

    RNZ
