A two-storey-high sign on a central Dunedin building sparked an emergency response after strong wind blew it into a “precarious position”.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said Fenz received a call about a sign hanging off an office building, at the corner of Moray Pl and lower Stuart St, about 12.30pm on Sunday.

It was just as a big southerly wind was blowing up the country.

Firefighters found the “Highland House” sign, on the second storey of the building, half-attached and hanging in a “precarious position”.

A ladder truck was used to remove the sign to ensure it did not blow completely off, the spokesperson said.

A MetService spokesperson said a 44kmh gust was recorded near the Octagon about 12.30pm.

“It’s in the threshold for strong wind.”

tim.scott@odt.co.nz