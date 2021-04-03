Saturday, 3 April 2021

4.40 pm

Strong wind warning issued

    MetService has issued a strong wind warning for large parts of the lower South Island, including Dunedin. 

    Northwesterly gales are forecast to hit exposed areas from about 4am Sunday and lasting until as late as 10am Monday for alpine areas. 

    Dunedin, North Otago, Southland, Clutha, Southern Fiordland and the Canterbury high country are all included in the warning. 

    Central Otago and Southern Lakes regions are under a strong wind watch. 

    The northwesterly winds are expected to bring warm temperatures, with Dunedin forecast to reach 26C and Oamaru 27C. 

    All fire permits across Otago have been suspended as firefighters brace themselves for the extreme fire risk brought on by the expected weather.

    Central Otago Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer Bobby Lamont said the fire danger was extreme or very high in large parts of the region over Easter.

    "Severe winds are forecast for Easter Sunday and Easter Monday which will increase the fire danger further and the dry fuels and soil in the region would make containing a fire extremely difficult if one were to occur."

    Open air fires and some other activities would also be temporarily prohibited in the Otago Central Zone where the fire danger was the worst from 6am tomorrow until 6am on Tuesday.

    Metservice are expected to issue an update at 9pm Saturday. 

