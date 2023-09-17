Stunning rainbow follows Dunedin downpour

Photo: Bruce Munro

A stunning rainbow spans the sky after a heavy downpour at St Clair beach, Dunedin, late this afternoon.

The short, sharp downpour was accompanied by hail in the hill suburbs.

A double rainbow over the harbour as seen from Ravensbourne. Photo: Alison Crossan

Photo: Gary Broderick

MetService says severe weather warnings and watches are in place on Sunday, as a series of fast-moving fronts will bring bursts of heavy rain to western parts of the South Island, with "significant spillover" into the Otago and Canterbury headwaters.