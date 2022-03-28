Monday, 28 March 2022

'Stupid and dangerous': Woman tailgates ambulance at 120kmh

    By Oscar Francis
    A restricted driver has been slammed by Dunedin police for "stupid and dangerous" behaviour after tailgating a speeding ambulance yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 23-year-old woman was issued infringement notices for following too close and breaching the conditions of her restricted licence on State Highway 1 near Milton about 7.10pm.

    She had been following an ambulance, which was going about 120kmh with lights and sirens on, as it passed other vehicles - at times at distances of less than 10m, he said.

    The driver’s behaviour was ‘‘just stupid and dangerous’’, as St John staff needed to focus on the emergency they were attending rather than the cars following them, Snr Sgt Bond said.

