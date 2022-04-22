Support for vandalised Outram playcentre

278670365_10220943127904286.jpg A much-loved wooden plane was badly damaged. Photo: supplied

An episode of ‘‘senseless vandalism’’ has led to an outpouring of support for an Outram playcentre.

Outram Playcentre facilitator Julie Bathgate said her first reaction after she saw photos of the damage when it was discovered after the Easter holiday was anger.

The wooden play area, including a beloved wooden plane, had been smashed and left with nails sticking out.

Tomatoes grown by the playcentre’s children had been thrown around, and the enclosed area where they gathered in the winter was ripped and torn.

279076282_10220943128104291.jpg An enclosed area was also trashed. Photo: supplied

That area alone would cost the non-profit playcentre upwards of $2000 to fix, Mrs Bathgate said.

A trough of water had been urinated in as well.

‘‘Anything they could find, they trashed.’’

She was feeling disappointed and struggling to understand how anyone could take part in such an act of senseless vandalism affecting children.

‘‘You wouldn't go into their home and break their toys,’’ she said.

The playcentre was meant to be a safe space for children and their parents, and it had always been left open so people could go in and enjoy it.

Outram was a tight community where people generally left their doors unlocked.

‘‘I would hate to think it was a local - it would break my heart.’’

She would like those who had committed the vandalism to come forward and help repair the damage, she said.

A Givealittle page had been set up which raised more than $2500 in seven hours.

There had been an ‘‘amazing’’ flood of phone calls since the playcentre’s story was posted on social media along with offers of donations, including plants and a builder’s time.

A bingo fundraiser would be held on Tuesday.

‘‘This is the Outram I know’’, she said.

A complaint had been made to police, Mrs Bathgate said

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

