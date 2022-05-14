Saturday, 14 May 2022

Suspicious car fire near Fairfield

    By Grant Miller
    A car fire that spread into grass near Fairfield last night is being treated as suspicious.

    The fire occurred at the intersection of Old Brighton Rd and Jeffcoates Rd about 10pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    Crews from Lookout Point and Brighton attended and put it out.

    The fire is being treated as suspicious, and police said they were following up with the registered owner.

     

