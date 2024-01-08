Swerving drink-driver almost hits Dunedin pedestrian

A boozed driver returning from a party in Central Otago swerved across the road and nearly hit a pedestrian.

He was one of many who were caught driving over the legal alcohol limit over the first weekend of the new year.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were alerted by concerned members of the public after witnessing a vehicle travelling south into Dunedin driving dangerously, at 8.25pm yesterday.

The vehicle was reportedly swerving between lanes, driving on the wrong side of the road and had almost hit a pedestrian, Sgt Lee said.

Police located the vehicle on Cumberland St and talked to the driver, a 21-year-old man.

The man, who was a disqualified driver, said he had been driving back from Ranfurly after a friend’s 21st birthday.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 1017mcg — four times over the legal limit.

His vehicle was impounded and will appear in court at a later date.

Earlier that day, police were called to Pine Hill Rd at 3am, after a vehicle had crashed into parked vehicles on the side of the road.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, had recently left a party in the area and exhibited signs of recent alcohol consumption, Sgt Lee said.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 688mcg.

Her licence was suspended for 28 days and she will appear in court at a later date charged with excess breath alcohol and careless driving.

In Oamaru, police observed a vehicle swerving in the oncoming lane in Usk St, at 8.55pm on Friday.

The driver was a 50-year-old man who recorded a breath alcohol level of 1329mcg, over five times the legal limit.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and will appear in court at a later date charged with excess breath alcohol.