This table reserved - for Harrison and friends

Harrison Carter can finally sit with his friends at lunchtime, thanks to the kindness of a Dunedin secondary school student.

St Clair School pupil Harrison, 8, who has cerebral palsy, found it hard to navigate his way around the outdoor tables at his school.

So last year, former King’s High School student James Marshall and his technology and visual design teacher Andrew Bowen designed and made a wheelchair-friendly table for him.

St Clair deputy principal Luke Herden said it was not right that Harrison was disadvantaged and segregated because he was in a wheelchair.\

St Clair School pupil Harrison Carter and his friends (from left) Florence Murphy, 8, Ivy Newton, 8, and Emmerson Hooker, 6, sit at a wheelchair-friendly table built for them by former King’s High School student James Marshall. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The school tried to be as inclusive as possible, but lunchtime was always a bit of a drama.

"He was often in his classroom with a group of friends but that was the only place he could sit and eat his lunch."

Mr Herden said sourcing another table to fit Harrison's needs was costly and it was awesome the King’s technology department took on the project.

"They came back with what, we think, is an outstanding table.

"It’s welcoming and Harrison just loves it."

The table was "mana enhancing" for Harrison and included him in every aspect of school.

"He can do the social side of having lunch with his friends and hanging out outside in a public place."

Mr Herden said the school could not be more grateful after James went out of his way to do something for another person in his local community.

Mr Bowen and James spoke to Harrison about his needs and came up with a concept.

They put it together over the school holidays and James was able to come in and use it at the start of the school year.

Harrison said the table was good and it was easier for him to sit at than other tables around the school.

He was too big to sit at the other tables and his friends would have to help him climb on to a seat.

He and his friends loved sitting at it and having their lunch together.

"I didn’t like not being able to sit with my friends, so this is exciting."