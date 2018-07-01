Call for colour on roundabout

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member Martin Dillon wants blue and yellow carpet roses planted in the middle of a Mosgiel roundabout. Photo: Shawn McAvinue

A call has been made to plant colourful vegetation in the middle of a Mosgiel roundabout and bury plans to plant ‘‘boring’’ natives.

NZ Transport Agency coastal Otago maintenance contract manager Nick Rodger announced a $175,000 landscaping project for the interchange of State Highway 1 and 87 in Mosgiel at the latest Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board meeting.

Board member Martin Dillon asked Mr Rodger what the NZTA was considering planting in the middle of the roundabout at the intersection of Quarry Rd and SH87.

Mr Rodger said the recommendation was to plant orange sedge (Carex testacea) in the middle of the roundabout.

A native plant was selected because minimal maintenance was a priority, he said.

‘‘To be honest, I would like to put concrete in the middle of the roundabout, because from a traffic management perspective it is very expensive to stand in the middle of a state highway and do anything.’’

Mr Dillon suggested carpet roses be planted because they were colourful and required minimal maintenance.

Board chairwoman Sarah Nitis said she did not know if carpet roses were the right option but she did want plants in the roundabout which were ‘‘a wee bit special’’.

‘‘Flaxes and grasses are a bit boring . . .We are asking for a wee bit of colour in the middle of that roundabout,’’ Mrs Nitis said.

Mr Rodger said he had not considered ‘‘ornamental plantings’’ as he had been given a direction to use native plants.

‘‘I like natives,’’ Mr Rodger said.

Councillor Mike Lord agreed.

‘‘I do too.’’

Mr Rodger wondered how it would look with a mix of ornamentals and native plants.

‘‘I wonder what a roundabout full of pink roses, surrounded by toitois and cabbage trees, would look like.’’

Mr Rodger said he would investigate the possibility of an ornamental plant for the roundabout but he refused to consider anything with pink flowers, he said.

‘‘We are not going to have pink,’’ Mr Rodger said.

‘‘No, blue and yellow,’’ Mrs Nitis and Mr Dillon said in unison.

