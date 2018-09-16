Residents fear harm from speedsters

Murray St residents Rosanne Dee (left) and Natalie Sinclair want measures put in place to stop motorists speeding in their Mosgiel street. Photo: Shawn McAvinue

Concerns about motorists speeding in a Mosgiel street have been shared; but for police to act, witnesses need to front up in court.

Murray St residents Rosanne Dee and Natalie Sinclair have raised concerns about motorists speeding in their street and they want the Dunedin City Council to install measures to slow down traffic.

Reid Park Kindergarten is in street.

Kindergarten head teacher Julia Cormack said she shared the concerns of the two women.

‘‘Cars travel at an excessive speed down the street and children are unpredictable . . . you never know when one of them is going to step in front of a fast car — it’s a dangerous situation.’’

She backed the bid to get the council to investigate measures to reduce speed in the street, she said.

Senior Constable Karren Bye, of Mosgiel, said she supported the bid by the women to get measures installed.

Police only attended the street in regard to speeding motorists, if someone called in a complaint and an officer was available.

If anyone saw a motorist speeding or ‘‘swerving all over the road’’ they should record the registration plate before calling police.

The plate details were needed to progress a case against an alleged offender.

People reporting needed to be prepared to be a witness in court to progress a prosecution, she said.

‘‘We can’t just charge someone with a manner of driving and not be able to prove it in court unless there are independent witnesses.’

The preschool Montessori Mosgiel is also in the street.

Centre manager Danielle Atkinson said no concerns had been raised about speeding vehicles in Murray St, probably because the centre had an off­street car park.

SHAWN.MCAVINUE@thestar.co.nz