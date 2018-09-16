Speeding motorists terrorise residents

Residents of a Mosgiel street fear a child will be killed if the Dunedin City Council fails to install measures to slow down speeding motorists.

Murray St residents Rosanne Dee and Natalie Sinclair spoke to Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board deputy chairwoman Joy Davis at a Housing NZ event in Peter Johnstone Park about a month ago.

Miss Dee said she was concerned about motorists speeding in her street ‘‘day and night’’.

‘‘Something has to be done before a kid is killed.’’

The motorists speeding were from a range of age demographics, she said.

‘‘We have seen people with a baby in their car, doing burnouts in the street and then speeding off.’’

Miss Dee had lived in the street for 16 years.

‘‘Speeding has always been an issue, but it’s getting worse.’’

The pair wanted the council to install measures in the street to reduce the speed of motorists, such as speed bumps, or electronic signs to warn motorists of their speeds.

As Reid Park Kindergarten and Montessori Mosgiel were in the street, sections of the road should be painted red to warn motorists, Miss Dee said.

Many children crossed the street to access a playground in Murray St.

Miss Dee said she had called police and was asked to record number plates of speeding vehicles, but the speeds made the plates a blur.

Miss Sinclair said both women refused to allow children to play in their front yards due to fears of a speeding vehicle crashing in.

At the latest board meeting, Mrs Davis spoke of the concerns of the two women.

Board member Martin Dillon said other streets in Mosgiel had the same issue.

Chairwoman Sarah Nitis requested council staff investigate ‘‘traffic calming’’ measures in five Mosgiel streets — Argyle, Church, Green, High and Murray.

