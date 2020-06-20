Taking stock of worries, needs

Grant McKenzie

Marketing and design, cost reduction and financial assistance have been identified as the top three areas Otago businesses could use support in, a survey has shown.

The Otago Chamber of Commerce and Allied Press conducted the short survey to gauge the impact of Covid-19 on local businesses, how they were dealing with "the new normal", how they felt about the future, and what help and support they might need.

The survey received 196 responses, from across a wide range of industries, and the results were presented to Dunedin city councillors this week.

Otago Chamber of Commerce president Grant McKenzie was surprised at the degree of impact on businesses, even now in Level 1.

While there had been a lot of focus on retail and hospitality, the impact of the pandemic was "across the board".

It was not all bad news; some businesses were quite positive and were taking opportunities, but there were obviously some big concerns in the business community about how a number of businesses were going to survive, Mr McKenzie said.

The chamber continued to support, and was a voice for, the business community, making sure it was being heard both locally and centrally, he said.

It "went out really early" with Covid-19 and offered its services to all businesses, not just chamber members.

It had been very active in training and also supporting businesses through the Regional Business Partners Network, of which there had been an "exceptionally high take-up".

"Worrying times now and in the future" — that was the sobering message from one respondent to the survey.

Many respondents spoke of the desire to get back to pre-Covid-19 business, and some said the dream was simply survival.

One hospitality-tourism business said rates relief and cash were needed to survive now, let alone in the future, while a professional services business said the "spend locally" message must be reinforced "for the good of our communities".

Concerns were raised about the future of Dunedin’s CBD. One retailer said free parking had been a "huge help" and the public needed to keep coming to the city to enjoy the shopping experience, rather than buying online.

A business in the horticulture sector said the Government needed to reduce compliance costs, make it easier for New Zealanders to move to and work in the Otago region and, over time, make it easier for international staff — both full-time and casual — to live and work in the region.

A hospitality business that was open during lockdown had a loss of about 75%-80% in the first weeks but was tracking along "almost back to normal" now people were back at work and moving around; a consulting business said the workload was "frantic".

Concerns were also raised about seasonal businesses which made their money in summer to usually cover their costs over winter.

One seasonal business owner said it was frustrating to see large tourism businesses eligible for assistance when small businesses, like hers — which brought money into communities — were "hugely" affected by the loss in revenue.