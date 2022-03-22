Talk held about race relations

Taking in a panel discussion about race relations at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum in Dunedin yesterday are Thanuja Luxmanan (15) and her mother Carthika Luxmanan. PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

Albatrosses inspired a song that has been released for Dunedin Race Relations Week.

The Otepoti-Dunedin Diversity Song was performed by Dunedin high school pupils.

Lyricist Peter Kesha, a Dunedin Multi-Ethnic Council member, said the song was inspired by albatrosses, which travelled great distances and lived in peace and harmony, just as people from Otepoti could come together as one.

The Tamil, Samoan, Maori, Fijian, Mandarin, Arabic and Indian languages all featured in the recording.

Its release yesterday was part of a Dunedin Race Relations Week event at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum.

A panel discussion about race relations was held via Zoom, featuring University of Otago vice-chancellor Prof David Murdoch, race relations commissioner Meng Foon, Ministry for Ethnic Communities representative Richard Foy and Taieri MP Ingrid Leary.

Prof Murdoch promoted social accountability, saying institutions were obliged to be responsive to the communities they served.

Ms Leary said people from dominant cultures needed to make space for others and seek their views.

A culture of inclusion was needed, she said.

Equality of outcomes was important, not just equality of opportunity, Ms Leary said.

Race relations commissioner Meng Foon also took part, remotely.

Mr Foon encouraged youth to be proud and confident in their identities.

"Our schools need to know who their communities are," he said.

Mr Foy said it was healthy for people to be curious about other cultures and comfortable about differences.

"We come from lands far and wide

Joined in Otepoti in the land of the long white cloud

Black, yellow, white, red

We come together all as one

It’s OK to be yourself

Don’t forget where you’re from."

(English extract from the Otepoti-Dunedin Diversity Song)