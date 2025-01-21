Teen caught taking knuckledusters into court

A teen was caught with knuckledusters in his bag, when he went to court to pay a fine on Sunday. Photo: ODT files.

A teenager with a set of knuckledusters lying at the bottom of his bag received a warning from police after he was caught taking them into court.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police officers at the Dunedin Courts were alerted to a 17-year-old caught bringing a set of knuckle dusters, while going through security on Sunday at 9.20am.

He had been going to court to pay a fine when the set were discovered in his bag.

The knuckledusters were seized by police and the teen received a warning for possession of an offensive weapon.

They would be destroyed by police, Sgt Lee said.

