Teen punched, windscreen cracked in road rage incident

A motorist hit a teenage driver several times before punching cracks in their windscreen during a road rage incident in Dunedin at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Brighton Rd at 1.10am on Saturday.

An 18-year-old man who was driving his friend home tried to pass a red Nissan Terrano which was travelling well below the speed limit.

As he passed the vehicle, it swerved at him. He believed the driver of the Terrano was trying to hit his vehicle.

The 18-year-old carried on to his friend’s address followed by the Terrano, whose driver got out and confronted the other man, hitting him three times and ripping his shirt.

Before leaving, the Terrano driver punched the other vehicle's windscreen, causing large cracks.

Police were following positive lines of enquiries, Snr Sgt Bond said.