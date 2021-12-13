Monday, 13 December 2021

Teen punched, windscreen cracked in road rage incident

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A motorist hit a teenage driver several times before punching cracks in their windscreen during a road rage incident in Dunedin at the weekend.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Brighton Rd at 1.10am on Saturday.

    An 18-year-old man who was driving his friend home tried to pass a red Nissan Terrano which was travelling well below the speed limit.

    As he passed the vehicle, it swerved at him. He believed the driver of the Terrano was trying to hit his vehicle.

    The 18-year-old carried on to his friend’s address followed by the Terrano, whose driver got out and confronted the other man, hitting him three times and ripping his shirt.

    Before leaving, the Terrano driver punched the other vehicle's windscreen, causing large cracks.

    Police were following positive lines of enquiries, Snr Sgt Bond said.

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter