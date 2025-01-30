Teen smashed with hammer after road-rage incident

A teenager is in Dunedin Hospital after being smashed in the head with a hammer following an alleged road-rage incident in Mornington.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said yesterday about 2pm police stopped a vehicle on Princes St in which a passenger was bleeding from the nose and head.

Officers put the heavily bleeding teen — a 16-year-old in a serious condition — in their patrol car and rushed him to hospital.

Officers then went to arrest the alleged culprit, another 16-year-old.

The incident started in Jetty St about 1.30pm when a Mazda driven by a 16-year-old with three passengers, including a baby, hit a Mercedes then fled the scene.

The crash was witnessed by the 16-year-old victim, who was driving a Subaru with his 20-year-old friend in the passenger seat.

The people in the Mercedes and the Subaru followed the Mazda to McCrea St, Mornington, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Everybody came to a stop and the teen driving the Subaru was allegedly struck in the head with a hammer by the Mazda driver.

As vehicles left the scene, a Toyota RAV4 parked on the street was damaged.

The 20-year-old drove the Subaru from the scene with the 16-year-old in the passenger seat, before they were stopped by police in Princes St.

As police took the injured teen to hospital, the 20-year-old followed and when they stopped, police advised him the Subaru would be seized as an exhibit, because it was involved in the alleged assault.

After hearing this, the man tried to remove a bag from the vehicle. Police checked the bag and found 70 grams of cannabis.

He was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis for supply, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The victim was understood to still be in hospital after undergoing surgery on Wednesday night.

The alleged attacker was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and was due to appear in the Dunedin Youth Court this morning.

A second 16-year-old in the Mazda allegedly assaulted the other people who had come out of the vehicles — he was arrested for common assault and was bailed to appear in Dunedin Youth Court on Tuesday.

While the investigation was still ongoing, police wanted to hear from anyone who had dashcam or video footage and they were urged to contact police on 105.

