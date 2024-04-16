Teenager faces arson and burglary charges

An Invercargill teenager was snapped up by police in Dunedin yesterday after being linked to burglaries and an arson in Oamaru over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police found the teenager in Kaikorai Valley yesterday afternoon.

The teen was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle after he allegedly stole a car from an address in Oamaru on April 10.

The stolen vehicle was recovered in Dunedin yesterday morning.

Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy, of Oamaru, said the 17-year-old was also facing five charges in connection with a spate of thefts and a burnt out vehicle in Oamaru at the weekend.

Snr Sgt McCoy said the car, a Mazda Demio, was stolen in Balmoral St, in the North End, sometime between 7pm on Saturday and 11.30am on Sunday.

The teenager was also charged with three burglaries on Taward St over the weekend, close to Balmoral St.

Two Toyotas and a Mazda Demio were broken into, Snr Sgt McCoy said.

‘‘One of the Toyotas was broken into, in an attempt to start it and the offenders have taken speakers from it,’’ he said.

Two of the burglary charges are being referred to youth services, Snr Sgt McCoy said.

The teenager was also charged with the burglary and damage of a house for sale property, located on Caen St in Oamaru, that was reported on Sunday morning.

The arson charge relates to a burnt out vehicle in a paddock, in Caledonian Rd that was reported at 5pm on Saturday, Snr Sgt McCoy said.

He was due to appear in Youth Court this morning on five charges relating to arson, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and burglary.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz and jules.chin@oamarumail.co.nz