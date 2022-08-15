Teens among eight caught drink driving at weekend

File photo: ODT

Four teenagers are among eight people who failed breath alcohol tests after being pulled over by police in Dunedin at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 19-year-old male was stopped for speeding in Cumberland St, while on his way to his girlfriend’s house about 1am on Sunday.

He blew 1120mcg. His drivers licence was suspended and he has been summoned to appear at the Dunedin District Court.

About an hour and a half later, another 19-year-old male was pulled over by police in Lower Stuart St and he blew 684mcg. He too has been summoned to court.

On Saturday, at 10.45pm, yet another 19-year-old was breath tested after he rear-ended another vehicle waiting at traffic lights in St Leonards.

"He had been to an end of year rugby function and drank about 10 bottles of beer."

Snr Sgt Bond said he blew 766mcg. His licence was suspended and he is due to appear at Dunedin District Court on August 26.

Also on Saturday, a 19-year-old male was pulled over for revving his engine in Stuart St. He blew 684mcg.

"People under the age of 20 have a zero alcohol limit, so it’s crystal clear for those in this age group to not have anything to drink at all."

Snr Sgt Bond said it was concerning that New Zealanders continued to drink and drive.

"My advice is that if you’re going to drink, don’t drive at all — get a taxi or sober driver to take you home.

"The dangers of drink driving are well known.

"When caught, you will be summonsed to appear in court, could have your license suspended on the spot for 28 days depending on results, and will get a criminal conviction which will impact your future job prospects.

"There is also the risk that drink drivers pose on the roads and the potential harm they can cause, which is why police continue to be out and about breath testing and doing checkpoints."

Also on Sunday, a 27-year-old male was stopped in Crawford St after running "a late orange light". He blew 858mcg, his licence was suspended and he has been summoned to appear in court.

On Saturday night, a 36-year-old disqualified male driver blew 447mcg in South Rd, a 37-year-old male blew 400mcg in Brighton Rd and a 41-year-old female blew 452mcg in the Puddle Alley area.

