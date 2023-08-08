Testing times for NZ scouts

The campsite for the World Scouts Jamboree under the blazing sun in South Korea. PHOTO: REUTERS

A heatwave which forced other scouts to leave has not stopped a Dunedin teenager from enjoying the World Scouts Jamboree in South Korea.

However, after sticking it out longer than some of his counterparts from around the world, Conor Hobbs, 16, and the rest of the New Zealand contingent are leaving the campsite because of an impending typhoon.

They spent yesterday looking for accommodation and would make a move today.

Reuters reported more than 40,000 participants from about 155 countries had gathered at Saemangeum, in southwestern Buan.

However, the event was plagued with extreme weather, including an unexpected heatwave that pushed temperatures up to 34°C, and Typhoon Khanun.

South Korea was determined to push ahead with the jamboree and officials said yesterday organisers planned to evacuate thousands of participants out of the path of a typhoon that is expected to drench their campsite.

A senior interior ministry official said participants would be taken by bus today to areas away from the path of the typhoon.

Despite the British, American and Singapore contingents leaving the jamboree earlier yesterday because of the heatwave, the 92 New Zealand scouts — including five from Dunedin and one from Mataura — chose to stay.

Scouts New Zealand chief executive Chris Wilson said the heat was challenging but arriving early to South Korea, taking a supply of electrolytes, ensuring water access, and not going out during the hottest part of the day enabled the New Zealanders to enjoy the experience.

Justin Hobbs said his son was having a great time at the jamboree despite the extreme weather.

He said "it was hot but if you're drinking lots of water and doing what you're supposed to be doing, then it’s fine".

