Thanks, team

Pacific St resident Val Rowe walks past a "thank you" to essential services workers during the Covid-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions on Monday.

Will and Jennifer Anglin made the cardboard lettering sign, and cut-out masks for their hedge, thanking the up to 150 professions, trades, or people that kept Dunedin going while the city was in lockdown.

Mrs Anglin said their neighbour, Christine Parker, was the "ringleader" for displays along the street celebrating Easter, Anzac Day and now "hopefully the final Level 3 clap" in the street.

"It’s really cute," she said.

"The silver lining of this pandemic has been the neighbours all gathering together, separately, in our own way to support each other as well as support the community that has been so amazing, letting us all be safe."