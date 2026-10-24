Cantores Choir in performance. Photo: ODT Files

New songs and choral classics will combine in next week’s end of semester showcase from Dunedin’s Cantores Choir.

Titled “Encore2”, the concert will be held next Thursday, October 29, at 7pm in the acoustically resonant Dunedin Railway Station.

In a statement, a Cantores Choir spokesperson said the concert would feature several new songs learned this semester, along with works by Elgar, Faure and Gibbons.

The choir will also perform four songs showcased during opera star Jonathan Lemalu’s recent "Celebrating Dunedin Voices: American Songbook” concert — In Remembrance, Earth Song, Unclouded Day and Take Me Out to the Ball Game.

There will also be several solos from choir members.

Next week’s concert would be the final performance for the choir with current conductor Emanuel Nolden, who is about to graduate and is stepping down.

Entry to the Cantores Choir “Encore 2” concert will be by koha, with all proceeds going to support Multiple Sclerosis New Zealand, in its work with Kiwis living with MS.

Cantores Choir is an OUSA affiliated club and its members are typically either current or previous Otago University students.

— Allied Media