The cloud forest trails of Orokonui Ecosanctuary will fill with runners testing their skill and fitness during next weekend’s Orokonui Challenge.

The mixed terrain run, which will be held next Saturday, October 10, will feature a 21.8km scenic course. Entries for the event close this Sunday, October 4.

Organisers said, in a statement, the course would traverse volcanoes, coastline and the Orokonui Ecosanctuary itself.

“All participants can feel a sense of achievement, not only for completing the challenge but also supporting biodiversity, with all proceeds going towards Orokonui’s own challenge in wildlife advocacy and conservation,” the statement said.

The Orokonui Challenge will start at 8.45am near the Orokonui Ecosanctuary visitor centre carpark then head along the fence line, down the coastal connection cycleway, out to Doctor’s Point beach, back and around the Orokonui lagoon, and into the sanctuary to finish with a climb through the sanctuary’s forest.

Entry will include a catered lunch from the on-site Horopito cafe.

— Allied Media