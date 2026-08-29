Cat lovers will flock to Mosgiel next month for a close encounter with rare and exotically beautiful cats in the Southern Cross All Breeds Cat Club Show.

Club president and cat show manager Robyn Broughton said the popular annual show would be extra special this year as it was a celebration of the club’s 50th birthday.

Up to 70 cats and kittens will be on display at the show, which will be held on September 13, from 10am-3pm, at Taieri Bowling Club, in Wickliffe St.

Among them will be the spectacular Maine Coons, ragdolls and Persians, slinky Siamese and Burmese and the adorable Devon Rex.

The large and fluffy Maine Coons are always popular with visitors to the Southern Cross All Breeds Cat Club Show, coming up on September 13. Photo: Supplied

Mrs Broughton said, in honour of the club’s anniversary, this year’s show would have a black and gold theme.

There would be special rosettes for the prize-winning cats and “a giant one” for the supreme winner.

“We are excited to be celebrating the club’s 50th birthday at this show.

“It’s a great milestone for us all.”

The club was founded in 1976, originally as a club for long-haired cats, but later became an all-breeds club.

There were many long-standing members, including one local family which had three generations involved, Mrs Broughton said.

The show is a four-ring competition show, with judges assessing the cats in accordance with breed standards and giving championship points.

The judges for this year’s show will be Debs Armishaw, of Australia, Paul Henry, of Tokoroa, Diane Holtom, of New Plymouth, and Emma Kimberley, of Palmerston North.

Among the many cats on display at the Southern Cross All Breeds Cat Club Show on September 13 will be beautiful Birmans. Photo: Supplied

The show will also include a domestic and companion cat section, where anyone can enter their cat — provided it is temperamentally suited to being in a cat show.

The public can vote for their favourite cat in the “people’s choice” section.

Mrs Broughton said last year’s show attracted about 1000 visitors across the day, and another big turnout was expected this year.

Star of southern cat shows, Maine Coon "Nigel" (Vladimir Limerick), owned by Vicki Wallis, allows himself to be cuddled by Jason Ferrier, who will run "Jase's Cuddle Corner" the Southern Cross All Breeds Cat Club Show on September 13. Photo: Supplied

In response to public demand, the hugely popular Jason’s Cuddle Corner will return, with Christchurch man Jason Ferrier having friendly cats available for people to touch.

Star of last year’s show — the unflappable Maine Coon cat “Nigel” (Vladimir Limerick), owned by Vicki Walls, will return.

“I have been contacted by so many people asking if Nigel will be back and I can confirm that yes he will,” Mrs Broughton said.

The club aims to keep the show as affordable as possible, with entry costs remaining at $8 for adults, $2 for children and $15 for families (two adults and up to four children). Eftpos will be available.

Along with the many cats on show, there will be market stalls and food trucks onsite.

The show is also the club’s major fundraiser for the year, along with selling calendars and cat toys at local markets.

Mrs Broughton acknowledged and thanked Donna Baguley, of Cats Whiskers Boarding Cattery, for her continued support for the show.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz