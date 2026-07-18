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Brenda Harwood
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Latest
Dunedin
July 18
Recycling scheme hits 10-tonne mark
The operators of a scheme to recycle food and beverage containers are celebrating a significant milestone — the collection and recycling of more than 10 tonnes of packaging products.
Dunedin
July 15
Return season set ahead of festival trip
Ōtepoti Dunedin actor, playwright, writer and musician Nick Tipa (Kāi Tahu) will present a return season of his award-winning solo show Babyface.
Dunedin
July 15
Bags of Hope on show
The mighty efforts of local school children in decorating hundreds of "Bags of Hope" for the Cancer Society will be displayed in a special exhibition at the Golden Centre this weekend.
Dunedin
July 11
Dance event channels Kate Bush
A sea of red-clad dancers will channel their "inner Kate" in the fun and flamboyant midwinter community dance event, the "Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever".
Dunedin
July 8
Rock choir to celebrate birthday in song
The joy of belting out a good tune keeps the Dunedin Rock Choir thriving after a decade of song.
Dunedin
July 8
Centenarian’s artistic life celebrated
The long and wonderfully creative life of Dunedin artist Joan Hardey, who turned 100 last month, was celebrated with a special gathering of the art group she co-founded.
Dunedin
July 8
Vienna quartet to visit
A quartet of musicians from one of the world’s greatest orchestras, the Vienna Philharmonic, are touring New Zealand this month with Chamber Music New Zealand.
Dunedin
July 8
Colour, innovation in 150th annual exhibition
The Otago Art Society is celebrating the success of its 150th Annual Art Exhibition Awards, which received a record 215 entries this year.
Dunedin
July 8
Jazz club welcomes transtasman quartet
For its July concert this Saturday night, Dunedin Jazz Club welcomes this year’s first international musicians to the Hanover Hall stage — the Andy Sugg Group.
Dunedin
July 8
Screening to highlight plight of West Papua
The West Papua Action Ōtepoti group will host a documentary film screening next week in a bid to highlight the plight of indigenous West Papuans and their fight for independence.
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