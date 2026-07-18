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Brenda Harwood
brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz

Latest

DunedinJuly 18

Recycling scheme hits 10-tonne mark

The operators of a scheme to recycle food and beverage containers are celebrating a significant milestone — the collection and recycling of more than 10 tonnes of packaging products.
Recycling scheme hits 10-tonne mark
Recycling scheme hits 10-tonne mark
DunedinJuly 15

Return season set ahead of festival trip

Ōtepoti Dunedin actor, playwright, writer and musician Nick Tipa (Kāi Tahu) will present a return season of his award-winning solo show Babyface.
Return season set ahead of festival trip
Return season set ahead of festival trip
DunedinJuly 15

Bags of Hope on show

The mighty efforts of local school children in decorating hundreds of "Bags of Hope" for the Cancer Society will be displayed in a special exhibition at the Golden Centre this weekend.
Bags of Hope on show
Bags of Hope on show
DunedinJuly 11

Dance event channels Kate Bush

A sea of red-clad dancers will channel their "inner Kate" in the fun and flamboyant midwinter community dance event, the "Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever".
Dance event channels Kate Bush
Dance event channels Kate Bush
DunedinJuly 8

Rock choir to celebrate birthday in song

The joy of belting out a good tune keeps the Dunedin Rock Choir thriving after a decade of song.
Rock choir to celebrate birthday in song
Rock choir to celebrate birthday in song
DunedinJuly 8

Centenarian’s artistic life celebrated

The long and wonderfully creative life of Dunedin artist Joan Hardey, who turned 100 last month, was celebrated with a special gathering of the art group she co-founded.
Centenarian’s artistic life celebrated
Centenarian’s artistic life celebrated
DunedinJuly 8

Vienna quartet to visit

A quartet of musicians from one of the world’s greatest orchestras, the Vienna Philharmonic, are touring New Zealand this month with Chamber Music New Zealand.
Vienna quartet to visit
Vienna quartet to visit
DunedinJuly 8

Colour, innovation in 150th annual exhibition

The Otago Art Society is celebrating the success of its 150th Annual Art Exhibition Awards, which received a record 215 entries this year.
Colour, innovation in 150th annual exhibition
Colour, innovation in 150th annual exhibition
DunedinJuly 8

Jazz club welcomes transtasman quartet

For its July concert this Saturday night, Dunedin Jazz Club welcomes this year’s first international musicians to the Hanover Hall stage — the Andy Sugg Group.
DunedinJuly 8

Screening to highlight plight of West Papua

The West Papua Action Ōtepoti group will host a documentary film screening next week in a bid to highlight the plight of indigenous West Papuans and their fight for independence.