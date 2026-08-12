Alzheimers Otago manager Antoinette McLean is looking forward to celebrating the organisation's 40th anniversary this year. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Alzheimers Otago is standing strong, providing vital support to families across Otago, and is looking forward to celebrating its 40th anniversary later this year.

That’s the message from Dunedin-based Alzheimers Otago manager Antoinette McLean, who says the organisation is moving forward after a difficult time late last year.

The issue of a $90,000 funding gap, which had the potential to impact services in Central Otago has been resolved due to the organisation securing sustainable funding through Health NZ.

“We are continuing to support people across our communities who are living with Alzheimer’s and dementia through helping people navigate the system, supporting families and carers, and running a broad range of support groups,” Ms McLean said.

“These are really invaluable and very popular with our families — we have 10 such groups across the region.

“People enjoy coming along and spending time with people who are having similar journeys, learn strategies and make friends.

“It is a win-win for everyone.”

Following home-based assessments for dementia, Alzheimers Otago can provide useful information on how to live well with dementia and understanding changes.

“We can also help ensure people understand the supports that are available to them, and refer them to other agencies as needed.”

Dunedin groups such as the “Book Sparked” reading groups at local libraries, “Minds in Motion” and “Minds Together” inter-generational programme in association with Otago University were also proving helpful.

Work was ongoing on establishing a “Home Share” group for people in Dunedin with younger-onset dementia under 65.

All services had the person with dementia at the centre.

“Nothing for the person with dementia without their feedback.”

Ms McLean said there continued to be a steady increase in demand for support from Alzheimers Otago.

“Awareness is increasing in rural areas in particularly, we are seeing more GP referrals, and people are accessing services sooner — which is great.”

Ms McLean said Alzheimers Otago was supported by about 25 “wonderful” volunteers across the region, who made a vital contribution to its programmes.

“We couldn’t manage our work without them,” she said.

Ms McLean said plans were underway to mark Alzheimers Otago’s 40th anniversary in September and October.

In addition, during September — World Alzheimers Month — supporters are invited to join the #MoveFor Dementia project to honour people impacted by dementia.

Participants can take on a movement challenge and raise funds for support, research, and a future with hope for people with dementia.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz