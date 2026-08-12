Beloved children’s characters Kiri and Lou will shine on the big screen, with full orchestral accompaniment, in two family concerts this weekend.

Performances of “Kiri & Lou — A Family Concert” will be held at Dunedin Town Hall this Saturday, August 15, at 2pm and 3.30pm, with narration by Liv Tennet.

Created by renowned New Zealand musicians and composers Don McGlashan and Harry Sinclair, Kiri & Lou follows the adventures of Kiri, a feisty little dinosaur, and her best friend Lou as they explore the world of feelings through laughter, song and play.

The Bafta-nominated TV show has broken into children’s programming lineups around the world, and is one of New Zealand’s most successful franchises.

In Saturday’s concerts, the DSO will accompany a selection of catchy songs by McGlashan and Sinclair and drawn from the award-winning, stop-motion claymation animated children’s TV show.

At the same time, the visuals from Kiri & Lou TV episodes will be projected on to a giant screen.

A scene from New Zealand animated children's show Kiri & Lou, created by Harry Sinclair and Don McGlashan. Image: Supplied

The show’s presenter, Auckland-based Liv Tennet, is the voice of Kiri in the TV series, opposite Jemaine Clement as Lou.

Tennet and Clement also feature in the new full-length movie Kiri and Lou Go Raaa!, which will screen on August 23 at the Regent Theatre, as part of Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival.

Saturday’s concerts are suitable for children aged 3 years and over.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz