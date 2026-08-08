GARDEN EVENTS

August 9: Otago Lily Society meeting, with talk on lilies “from bulbs to flowers”, 1.30pm, Janet Cameron room, Green Island. All welcome.

August 9: Otago Rose Society afternoon tea meeting, 2pm at St Peter’s Church hall, Hillside Rd. All welcome. Inquiries, email otagorosesociety@gmail.com

August 10: Dunedin Vegetable Growers Club meeting, with talk on “Masanobu Fukuoka, the Japanese pioneer of do-nothing farming”, 7pm, Hope’s Bowls Stadium, 38 Tahuna Rd.

August 11: Dunedin Garden Lovers Club meeting, with speaker Leanne Kirk on her Nepal trip, 1.45pm, St James Presbyterian Church, King Edward St, South Dunedin.

August 12: Taieri Garden Club meeting, with speaker Raewyn Maskill on the “Chinese Gardens History”, 7.30pm, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church, Church St.

August 15: Dunedin Gardening Club Workshop Day, have a go at hanging baskets, wreath making, botanical cards, mosaics, and raranga weaving, 9am-4pm, Green Island Bowling Club Hall, 183 Main South Rd. Bookings required. Contact Midge on 027 696 2551, email midgeruka@gmail.com.