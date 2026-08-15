Local business people and individuals are coming together in support of Dunedin charities and organisations, making a big difference right across the community in the process.

For the past three years, the 100+ People Who Care Dunedin group has gathered every three months to hear from local charities and offer funding support.

The group, which was founded by Dunedin real estate agent Nick Berryman and his wife, Kerah, will celebrate its third anniversary at next week’s August funding round.

The event will be held next Wednesday, August 19, from 7pm to 8pm at the Otago Golf Club, Balmacewen Rd, and will include a celebrations as well as funding pitches from K9 Medical Detection NZ, Warrington Surf Life Saving Club and Dunedin Curtain Bank.

Mr Berryman said the 100+ People Who Care Dunedin group had started out with 30-40 members and would hopefully crack 80 members at next week’s event.

"We are getting closer to our goal of 100 members, and have distributed more than $58,000 to Dunedin charities over the past three years,” he said.

"Every new member means more funding can go directly to local charities.”

To be a member of the 100+ People Who Care Dunedin group, people are asked to pledge a donation of $100 for each funding round — a total of $400 per person a year.

Members attended each three-monthly event, heard the pitches from charities and cast their vote for which would receive the accumulated funds.

"It’s a simple, direct way for people to donate to local charities in a way that makes a concrete difference,” Mr Berryman said.

"The gathering for each funding round feels like being part of a community, and being part of doing good — and you can see where your money is going.”

The Playhouse Theatre was chosen by 100-Plus People Who Care members as the recipient of $6500 in funding towards its giant renovation project at the organisation's May funding round. Pictured on the night were (back from left), 100-Plus People Who Care founders Kerah and Nick Berryman, with Playhouse Theatre representatives Eva Reynolds, Brent Caldwell, Keryn Goodsir, along with young Playhouse members (front, from left) Ted and Izzy (surnames with-held). Photo: Supplied

In its May funding round, the 100+ People Who Care Dunedin group heard pitches from The Playhouse Theatre, SuperGrans and Age Concern Otago — the members voted to support The Playhouse to the tune of $6500.

A much-loved part of Dunedin’s arts and community scene, the 150 year-old Playhouse Theatre building is in urgent need of refurbishment.

Dunedin Repertory Society is working to raise more than $5 million to restore and refurbish the historic building, ensuring it remains a warm, safe, accessible and welcoming space for future generations.

In 2025, the Dunedin City Council pledged $3.35 million towards the project, to be given if the remaining funds were raised within two years through community support.

Dunedin Repertory Society committee member Brent Caldwell said The Playhouse team was “over the moon” that the 100+ People Who Care group members had considered the theatre a worthy recipient of funding.

"It goes to show that there are many wonderful people out there who support the playhouse and want the performing arts to be there for their children in the future,” he said.

As is often the case at 100+ People Who Care Dunedin group gatherings, a charity that was unsuccessful in securing funding was helped out anyway by a group member.

In this case SuperGrans, which had pitched for funding to help upgrade and replace lights in its South City Mall centre, was given practical help by Chris Barnes, of ADL Properties.

Mr Berryman said, in the week after the funding event, Mr Barnes arranged for his team to visit SuperGrans and fully fit out and replace the lights free of charge.

"This kind of fantastic, practical support for charities is something that happens quite often through our meetings,” he said.

In the past, other organisations, such as Whānau Refuge and the Cancer Society Daffodil House, have also received practical support.

SuperGrans manager Philippa Wright was delighted with the assistance from ADL Properties with lighting at the centre.

"We are extremely grateful to Chris Barnes and his team for their support,” she said.

Food for Good

SuperGrans has big plans under way to launch a new “Food for Good — Corporate Community Cooking” programme.

SuperGrans manager Philippa Wright said the programme would be a chance for corporate workplaces to enjoy a fun team-building exercise, while making food for the community.

It would also be a fundraiser for SuperGrans, as businesses would be invited to make a donation to SuperGrans for running the after-hours sessions.

"This would help us to cover expenses and continue to operate and serve our community,” she said.

SuperGrans has about 25 volunteer “grans”, who share their expertise with the community through sewing classes, craft, knitting, and more, as well as holding regular cooking sessions for charities.

For more information, email manager@supergransdunedin.co.nz

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz