Dunedin’s inaugural Together Across Time positive ageing expo aims to be a vibrant, family-friendly affair, with something on offer for all ages.

The large-scale community event will be held next Thursday, October 1, from 10am-2pm, at the Dunedin City Baptist Church centre, 19 Main South Rd, Concord.

Jointly organised by Age Concern Otago and the Greater Green Island Community Network (GGICN), the Together Across Time expo will offer a broad range of entertainment, activities, games and information on health and wellbeing.

Age Concern Otago Health Promotion team leader and expo co-organiser Kristen Beardsmore said the idea was for the event to be fun and educational for everyone, from children to grandparents.

“As it is the school holidays, we are hoping that parents and grandparents will come along and bring the children — or perhaps the other way around,” Mrs Beardsmore said.

GGICN community development worker and expo co-organiser Lee-Anne Michelle said the event would be filled with activities that were aimed at people of all ages.

“There will be games and entertainment galore, as well as a chance for people to check out everything from their heart health and blood pressure to their strength and balance,” Ms Michelle said.

About 50 stallholders will be on hand at the expo to provide information and share opportunities for people to become involved in community groups and volunteering.

“Along with the fun and entertainment, the expo will offer a lot of information about growing older with wellness, which is something we all want,” Mrs Beardsmore said.

Looking forward to the Together Across Time positive ageing expo on October 1 are Age Concern Otago team members (from left) Dunedin office co-ordinator Mardy Shaw, Health Promotion team leader Kristen Beardsmore, chief executive Mike Williams and finance administrator Fiona Cutler. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Hands-on activities and games will include corn-hole, Wii, Jenga, skittles, tic-tac-toe, biscuit decorating, make-your-own neuron, interactive voting game, quiz, exercise challenges, technology help and advice, and face painting.

There will be music, dance and entertainment from an array of local groups, including Rasa School of Dance’s Rhythm of Life group, rock’n’roll dancers, a Tūhura Otago Museum science show, vintage machinery and fire truck displays, and pop-up interviews by OAR FM.

Mosgiel Abilities Resource Centre (MARC) clients will also perform, singing a song and present a NZ Sign Language tutorial.

Food trucks will be on hand to provide snacks, and there will be a chance for children to enjoy train rides.

Ms Michelle said members of the GGICN Youth Action Group (YAG) will be busy at the expo, running games, helping to guide people and making short videos of the event to post online.

“There is going to be so much going on throughout the expo — so we are hoping that everyone will come out and join us,” she said.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz