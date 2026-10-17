Local bands Kōpūtai People's Party and The Wild Chitokakas combine political satire and groove-heavy music in their “Groovy Election Tour”.

The show will be presented at Waitati Hall this Saturday, October 17, doors open 7.30 and music at 8pm.

Kōpūtai People's Party, which hails from Kōpūtai/Port Chalmers, have previously released a seven-track debut EP of funky original tunes.

The band recently returned to Sublime studios to record five new songs that feature in the Election Tour.

The Election Tour is supported by The Wild Chitokakas, who hail from the streets of Waitati and play classic soulful jams.

The Election Tour will also feature Dunedin shows at Pearl Diver, on October 30, and Dunedin Musician’s Club on November 7.

Entry to Waitati Hall will cost $15 on the door, cash only. BYO refreshments.

— Allied Media