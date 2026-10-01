Gardening is getting a little more room to grow, with New Zealand’s long-running National Gardening Week expanding into National Gardening Month.

Running throughout October, the celebration reflects the growing role gardening plays in our lives — from growing fresh food and creating havens for birds and bees, to transforming balconies, courtyards and backyards into places to relax and reconnect.

With the theme “Grow a piece of paradise”, National Gardening Month encourages everyone to get involved, regardless of the size of their outdoor space or gardening experience

Whether it’s planting herbs on a sunny windowsill, creating a colourful flower bed, growing the family’s vegetables or establishing a native sanctuary, the month celebrates the idea that paradise looks different for everyone.

NZ Plant Producers Inc spokesperson Debbie Pascoe said, in a statement, extending the event to a full month recognised that gardening wasn’t something that happened over a single weekend.

“We wanted to give New Zealanders more time to be inspired, visit their local garden centre, attend a garden festival or plant something new and enjoy the simple pleasure of watching it grow.

“Creating your own piece of paradise doesn’t have to mean a large garden or a big budget. It can start with just one pot and one plant. Gardening is one of the few activities that benefits our wellbeing, our communities and the environment all at the same time,” Ms Pascoe said.

A calendar of National Gardening Month activities can be found at nationalgardeningmonth.co.nz.

— Allied Media