A Dunedin boy with a progressive visual impairment is keeping up with his peers on the sports field.

Muaaz Asrar, 11, has received backing from the Halberg Foundation to participate in school and after-school activities.

The assistance includes adaptive equipment for physical education classes and funding for martial arts training at the Dunedin Taekwondo Association.

Muaaz’s father, Dr Asrar Elahi, said his son was diagnosed with a retinal degeneration disease called retinitis pigmentosa three years ago.

“When we discovered that his vision was going very low — that was an accidental discovery for us,’’ Dr Elahi said.

He said Muaaz had lost 95% of his retina and struggled with low contrast and night blindness.

“He started to not play in the ground with other kids.

“He couldn’t see the ball on the side and he couldn’t see the fast balls.”

Dr Elahi said Muaaz shifted to playing indoor chess until the family approached the Parafed Network for help.

“They told us about the funding opportunities, so they helped to get all the funding in place,’’ he said.

Muaaz started doing taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, horse riding and boxing to improve his physical balance.

“In six months he really developed his core.”

Muaaz has been training in taekwondo for about a year and knew exactly what his favourite part was.

“The kicking,’’ Muaaz said.

He said the sport was good exercise and he wanted to continue with his training.

Halberg Foundation regional adviser for Otago Zoe Tully said the organisation provided individual grants and ran local sports events throughout the province.

“We work to support families in whatever way they need,’’ Ms Tully said.

She said the foundation gave Muaaz a bag of varied sports equipment to use at his school, such as differently coloured balls that helped him see them better on the field.

“The idea is that it’s more inclusive and more accessible.

“We’ll work to support the teacher and the teacher aides in any way to be able to make Muaaz be able to access PE and sport.”

Dr Elahi said support from the foundation, his son’s school and the Blind and Low Vision Education Network made the family believe everything was achievable.

“There is nothing that you can’t do: you can always find a way.”

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz